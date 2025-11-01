Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.
