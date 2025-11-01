Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

