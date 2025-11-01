Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €102.00 and last traded at €101.40. 80,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €100.90.

The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.63.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

