NIO Inc. $NIO Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 474,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 125.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 157,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NIO stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.30. NIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

