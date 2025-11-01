NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,929,000 after acquiring an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 209.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 970,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth about $44,886,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NMI by 76.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,318 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

