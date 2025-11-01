Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novagold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Novagold Resources

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.77. Novagold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 26.91 and a current ratio of 26.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Novagold Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

