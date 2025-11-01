Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Novartis by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Novartis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

