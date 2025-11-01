NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Trimmed by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

