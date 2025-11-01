NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s Largest Position

Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 363,321 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 15.5% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,210,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

