NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 5th Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $154,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

