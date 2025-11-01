NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

