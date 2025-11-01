NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

