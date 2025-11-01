NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

