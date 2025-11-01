Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.98 and last traded at GBX 47.98. 1,743,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 356,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £501.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.67.

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative net margin of 226.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

