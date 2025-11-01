OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €95.00 and last traded at €95.40. 6,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.00.

OHB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

