Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $133.69 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.