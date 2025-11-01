OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.