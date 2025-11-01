Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 69.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

