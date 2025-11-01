Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $35.22 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

