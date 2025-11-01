PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBF. UBS Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $27.42.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 173,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,821.16. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 207,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,071,456. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

