Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 601,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 165,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

