Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.55.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.41. The firm has a market cap of C$30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.72.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

