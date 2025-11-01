PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PFSI opened at $125.67 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.59.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $3,653,275.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,507.85. This trade represents a 94.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 26,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $3,416,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,871.04. The trade was a 72.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,685 shares of company stock worth $21,896,093. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.