Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.44.

Pet Valu Price Performance

About Pet Valu

TSE:PET opened at C$34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.94. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.61.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

