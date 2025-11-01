Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
