Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

PM stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

