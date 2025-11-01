Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.94.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

