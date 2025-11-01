Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

