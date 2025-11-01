Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 23.3% in the second quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.5% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $738.28 and a 200 day moving average of $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

