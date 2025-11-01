Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Arete upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $250.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

