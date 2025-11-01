Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.68. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

