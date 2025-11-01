Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.5455.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $16.45 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

