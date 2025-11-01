PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $130.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.