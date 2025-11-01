Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Prima BioMed Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Prima BioMed stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Prima BioMed has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prima BioMed Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

