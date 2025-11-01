Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $738.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

