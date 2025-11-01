Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

