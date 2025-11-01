Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in Apple by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 29,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

