Puzo Michael J Sells 2,675 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

