Q3 EPS Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Reduced by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.40.

TXG opened at C$57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.87. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$26.29 and a 52-week high of C$69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.95.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

