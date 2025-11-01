Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.Qiagen’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,868,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Qiagen by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Qiagen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,334,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,372,000 after buying an additional 360,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

