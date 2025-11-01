RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Roger J. Dow sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $85,267.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,961 shares in the company, valued at $524,354.57. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,247,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 8.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

