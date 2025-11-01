reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,720,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 40.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 40.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRE. Wall Street Zen lowered reAlpha Tech to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. reAlpha Tech has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -3.89.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 988.62% and a negative return on equity of 213.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that reAlpha Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

