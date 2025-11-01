REAP Financial Group LLC Sells 16,770 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

REAP Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

