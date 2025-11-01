ReNew Energy Global’s (RNW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $8.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 0.5%
ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
