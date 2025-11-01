Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 606 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

JPM opened at $311.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

