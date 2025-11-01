Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,789,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7%

META stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $738.28 and its 200 day moving average is $696.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

