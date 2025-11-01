Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

