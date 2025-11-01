RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 86,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 94,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.