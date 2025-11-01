RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 86,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 94,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
