Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 118,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $2,020,211.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,674,600.54. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,228,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,447,638 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,546,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $31,988,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $31,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,211,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 2,129,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

