Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook of TRV FY2025 Earnings

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.75. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $268.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $287.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.